He Secretly Battled Prostate Cancer

John announces for the first time in Me that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 while planning his farewell tour. His doctors detected it early and gave him two options: surgery to remove his prostate or an extended period of radiation and chemotherapy. He opted for the operation, which was successful, and returned on stage in Las Vegas just 10 days after. A bit later, he felt sick during a flight and decided to get checked out. He found out that he had “contracted a major infection in South America,” writing that his medical team “told David I was twenty-four hours away from death.” John left the hospital after 11 days and spent seven weeks recuperating. “I wasn’t ready to die yet,” he writes in the final chapter.