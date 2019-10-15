He Tried to End His Life Twice

John’s 1975 suicide attempt — in which he overdosed on Valium and then threw himself into a swimming pool in front of his family — was widely publicized and even reenacted by Taron Egerton in the 2019 biopic Rocketman. However, it was not his first cry for help. Seven years earlier, he “put a pillow in the bottom of the oven to rest my head on,” turned on the gas and opened the windows of his kitchen. Luckily, Taupin came to the rescue and saved him. The incident, which inspired their 1975 song “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” had been discussed in unauthorized biographies and various other platfoms through the years, but never by John himself — until now.