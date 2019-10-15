He Vomited the First Time He Tried Cocaine

While recording his 1974 album Caribou, John walked in on his boyfriend and manager, John Reid, with a straw and white powder. “I asked what it did and he said, ‘Oh, it just makes you feel good.’ So I asked if I could have some, and he said yes,” the entertainer recalls. After snorting a line, he ran to the bathroom and threw up because of the feeling the drug left in the back of his throat. “And then I immediately went back into the room where John was and asked for another line,” he writes.