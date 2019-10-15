He Was Not Close With His Parents

John describes his late mother Sheila’s behavior as “disturbing even by the standards of time.” He claims she once laid him down on a draining board in the kitchen as a child “and stuck carbolic soap up my arse” as a remedy for constipation, noting that he was “f–king terrified of her” for years. Much later in the book, he calls his mom, who died in 2017, a “sociopath.” John also had a tough relationship with his late father, Stanley, who he says “never changed his mind about my career choice.” He admits that “even today,” he finds himself “trying to show my father what I’m made of, and he’s been dead since 1991.”