He Went on a Two-Week Bender Before Rehab

In 1990, John’s battles with addiction and bulimia had hit an all-time low. Everyone around him noticed that he was self-destructing, including Bob Dylan and The Beatles’ George Harrison, who called him out on it at a house party in Los Angeles. Not long after, John returned to London, where he locked himself in his house for weeks, “snorting cocaine and drinking whisky” while watching porn nonstop. “I didn’t wash, I didn’t get dressed. I sat around, wanking, in a dressing gown covered in my own puke,” he writes. Eventually, John agreed to enter rehab. His book includes a three-page letter he wrote during his recovery about bidding farewell to the “white lady” after 16 years of abuse. He is now 29 years sober.