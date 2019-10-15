His Celebrity Friends Have Helped Shape Him

John shares little-known details about his friendships in Me. He notes that he is Eminem’s Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor (“Whenever I ring to check in on him, he always greets me the same way: ‘Hello, you old c–t,’ which I guess is very Eminem”), and expresses worry about the “disturbing” effects prescription drugs had on the late Michael Jackson, who John believes “had totally lost his marbles” in his later years. He also writes about his close relationship with the British royal family, specifically the late Princess Diana, who he says “never mentioned [Prince Charles] by name; it was always ‘my husband’ [but never] an affectionate nickname.” John even breaks down his feud with Tina Turner, alleging that she was “a f–king nightmare” to work with in the ‘90s and admitting he once told her to “stick her f–king song up her arse.”