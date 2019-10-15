His Mom Disapproved of His Marriage to Furnish

John and Furnish entered into a civil partnership in 2005 on the first day that it became legal in England. The reception was star-studded, to say the least, but John’s mom put a damper on the evening. “My mother had told [Furnish’s parents] they all had to work together to stop the civil partnership going ahead. She didn’t approve of two men ‘getting married,’” John writes, noting that he was confused because Sheila “had never been homophobic” and “was incredibly supportive when I told her I was gay.”