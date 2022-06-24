April 2022

Priscilla, who attended the 2022 Met Gala alongside Butler and the Elvis cast, couldn’t help but gush over the final cut of the film.

“For those curious about the new film ELVIS … the director, provided a private screening for me and [Elvis’ friend] Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently. This story is about Elvis and [manager] Colonel Parker’s relationship,” the Naked Gun actress wrote via Facebook. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding.”

She continued: “Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him … he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”