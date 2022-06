November 2014

“I remember when I set eyes on him, he was just so kind, so authentic,” Priscilla recalled of her former spouse during an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mirror. “I just thought how he was the real deal. Elvis wasn’t putting on any pretense, he never did. What you saw with him is what you got. Not everyone knows that. People know his music, but they don’t necessarily know the real Elvis. I want the world to know he was a lovely, loyal man.”