August 24, 2016

The actor, who worked out twice a day for five weeks for his role in 13 Hours, candidly opened up about his sex life. “Totally selfishly, [sex] is so much better for me being jacked because you feel so much more confident and you see yourself as this much more sexual person, which is really fun,” he told Elle. “The truth is, [Blunt] really is that person who would like my any way. But I don’t think she’s going to kick the eight-pack abs out of bed.”