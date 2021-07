January 2019

Krasinski held his wife and trophy close in the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards’ pressroom. Earlier that night, he walked away with the award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie for A Quiet Place and he paid tribute to Blunt in his acceptance speech. “I got to make a movie about a love story, and a love letter to my kids, and I got to do it with the love of my life by my side,” he said. “So, I’m pretty sure it doesn’t get much better than that!”