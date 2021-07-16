March 2020

Krasinski joked about how the couple’s marriage was tested while shooting a particular scene for A Quiet Place: Part II. “There’s a scene where I put her in a car and — if you saw it in the trailer—she’s driving up the street,” he explained on Live With Kelly & Ryan. “All that is completely, totally real.”

The Jack Ryan actor continued, “I realized as I was explaining to her all the things that are going to happen, like, ‘You’re gonna hit this pedestrian and then these cars are gonna cut you off. And then a bus is gonna come at you at 40 mph.’ That’s all happening to her. And I realized, ‘Oh, my God. I just put my marriage on the line. I might end my marriage in this shot.’”