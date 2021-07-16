Love Lives

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski: A Timeline of Their Loving Relationship

By
John Krasinski Gained Weight in Quarantine and Emily Blunt Had to Cut Him Off
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. imageSPACE/Shutterstock
43
42 / 43
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

May 2021

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Krasinski revealed that Blunt had to cut him off after he became “addicted” to popcorn during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“My kids had microwave movie popcorn for something, and they loved it, and then just slowly the time started getting earlier and earlier. And at, like, 9 a.m. at breakfast, I was like, ‘Does anybody want popcorn?’” he said in May 2021. “And Emily was like, ‘You gotta cool it on the popcorn! You got to stop microwaving popcorn at 9 a.m.’”

Back to top