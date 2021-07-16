May 2021

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Krasinski revealed that Blunt had to cut him off after he became “addicted” to popcorn during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“My kids had microwave movie popcorn for something, and they loved it, and then just slowly the time started getting earlier and earlier. And at, like, 9 a.m. at breakfast, I was like, ‘Does anybody want popcorn?’” he said in May 2021. “And Emily was like, ‘You gotta cool it on the popcorn! You got to stop microwaving popcorn at 9 a.m.’”