Emily Blunt and John Krasinski: A Timeline of Their Loving Relationship

October 2021

During an episode of iHeartMedia’s “River Cafe Table 4” podcast, Blunt revealed that she made Ina Garten’s famous “engagement chicken” recipe for her beau before they got engaged.

“I guess I just made something that I knew he would love … a roast chicken, who doesn’t love roast chicken?” the Jungle Cruise actress explained. The recipe apparently has a great success rate of bringing couples down the aisle, as Garten noted in November 2017 how its “magical powers” also fared well for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.