The Perfect Meal

During an episode of iHeartMedia’s “River Cafe Table 4” podcast in October 2021, Blunt revealed that a special chicken dish caused Krasinski to propose.

“I guess I just made something that I knew he would love,” she shared at the time. “A roast chicken, who doesn’t love roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken. It’s called her Engagement Chicken because I think when people make it for people they get engaged or something.”

The Devil Wears Prada star joked that making the meal was “all it took” to win The Office alum’s heart.