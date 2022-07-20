December 2020

Emily was officially taken off the market after saying “YES!” to Karlsson’s proposal. The NHL star proposed while the pair were out on a hike, but they took professional photos at a later date.

“I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams ❤️💍,” the former TV star wrote alongside a photo of her fiancé via Instagram at the time. “This is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020.”

Karlsson shared the same snap of his wife-to-be showing off her diamond sparkler, writing, “She said YES!! 😍😍.”