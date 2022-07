October 2019

Suicide Squad! Emily and her beau celebrated their second Halloween holiday together by dressing up as Harley Quinn and The Joker from the DC Comics movie franchise. “Why so serious?! 🃏❤️💙,” the Twins: Happily Ever After? alum captioned the post.

The couple has always shared their innovative costume ideas. In 2021, they went as Thor and Loki while in 2020, the Swedish native dressed up as 80’s rocker Bret Michaels and Emily went as his groupie.