Pics ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and More By Meredith Nardino June 29, 2021 Carole Bethuel/Netflix 9 9 / 9 Samuel Arnold The Paris native doesn’t appear to be dating anyone. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News