She Originally Wanted to Pass on ‘Blurred Lines’

The Inamorata designer initially told her agent to pass on the opportunity to star in “Blurred Lines,” claiming that the original pay rate offered was “barely more than I got for shooting one day of e-commerce for Forever 21.” She only agreed after the video’s director, Diane Martel, sent her a personal note asking to discuss the project. Ratajkowski’s agent later told her that “the rate had increased a decent amount with an added bonus for overtime,” so she decided to do the video. “I figured, What the hell. Who watches music videos anymore anyway?” the London-born model wrote.