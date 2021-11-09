The Mixed Blessing of ‘Gone Girl’

Ratajkowski made her feature film debut in 2014’s Gone Girl, but her feelings about her role were complicated by the fact that director David Fincher said he’d wanted to cast a woman that “men were obsessed with and women hated.” The Spoils Before Dying alum was “proud” of her work, though she couldn’t help remembering that she’d still been topless in the movie.

“The hairstylists on the set of Gone Girl warned me that it was time to stop doing nude photoshoots now that I was no longer just a model and muse — but their guidance was confusing,” she added. “Hadn’t I booked the role, at least in part, because of the way I’d stripped for men like you, Steve?” (Steve Shaw photographed her nude for the cover of his Treats! magazine in 2012.)