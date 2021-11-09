Why She Didn’t Speak Out About Robin Thicke

Ratajkowski said that Martel and the other women in the video noticed Thicke’s alleged groping, but no one said anything about it on the day of the shoot. “I didn’t react — not really, not like I should have,” she wrote. “Neither did any of the other women. Despite how many of us were there and how safe I’d felt in their presence, we were in no position to hold Robin Thicke accountable on the set of his music video. We were working for him, after all. We paused awkwardly, and then we continued shooting.”

After the shoot finished and the video became a hit, the California native still kept the incident to herself because she felt “defensive” and “protective” of the project. “I was also ashamed — of the fun that, despite myself, I’d had dancing around naked,” she continued. “How powerful I felt, how in control. I wondered: What if I had yelled in Robin Thicke’s face and made a scene? Stopped the shoot? Maybe my big break never would’ve happened.”