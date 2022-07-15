Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Relationship Timeline

November 2021

In her debut book, My Body, Ratajkowski candidly discussed her personal connection with Bear-McClard. “I’m one with my body only during sex. When my husband and I f–k, I like to look in the mirror so I can see that I’m real. It helps me to return to myself, instead of floating above us, which happens from time to time,” she wrote. “When I come, I finally allow myself to exist inside my body, even if only for a few seconds.”

The author also dedicated the memoir to her loved ones, adding, “To my husband, for showing me how transforming love can be. To Sly, to whom this book is dedicated. While you grew inside of me, I wrote, hoping to become the best version of myself for you.”