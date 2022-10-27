Who is Baker Mayfield’s Wife? Everything to Know About Emily Wilkinson

How Did Mayfield and Wilkinson Meet?

ESPN reports that mutual friends introduced them to each other in 2017. For Mayfield, he seemed to know right off the bat that she was the one, but the decision was not quite so easy for Wilkinson. Mayfield attempted to get her attention by repeatedly following and unfollowing her on Instagram, but she was not having it.

Wilkinson was living in Los Angeles at the time and told ESPN she was wary of dating a “punk football player,” ignoring the star player’s advances for months.

Finally, Mayfield convinced the amateur model to meet him for lunch on the day of his big Rose Bowl game, and that’s when everything changed. The two immediately started dating and were spotted at Clippers games together just days after the Oklahoma quarterback’s Rose Bowl loss. Three days after their initial date, he moved in with her and her brothers in LA.