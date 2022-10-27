Who is Baker Mayfield’s Wife? Everything to Know About Emily Wilkinson

What Does Emily Mayfield Do For a Living?

Since her marriage to Mayfield in 2019, Wilkinson’s life changed forever. Between Mayfield’s NFL salary and Wilkinson’s surge in social media influence, her net worth now hovers around one million dollars. She moved from California to Ohio to support her husband’s career.

Her social media presence leaves little to be desired, as she constantly posts pics about trips, modeling, and life in general. Her Instagram account alone has over 200k followers.

When she is not sharing her life and brands on Instagram stories, she can be found corresponding with the media and working for local news networks. Her tenure at college ended the same year Mayfield started at Texas Tech.