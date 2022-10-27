Who is Baker Mayfield’s Wife? Everything to Know About Emily Wilkinson

What Does Married Life Look Like For The Mayfields?

Saying the vows is the easy part, but keeping those promises is a whole other story. Mayfield and Wilkinson seem to happily keep those vows to each other.

Wilkinson is known for being an avid supporter of her husband on-and-off the field. When everything went south with the Cleveland Browns and their trade for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield was left high and dry.

Mayfield’s wife supported him through it all, and the two kept their spirits high through the offseason. The quarterback took his free agent time to improve on his football game (as well as his golf game).

When the Panthers picked up Mayfield, everything got on the right track again. The head coach played Mayfield over Sam Darnold, and this trend will continue if he plays well. His interception count was a bit high in his last season, so he has a long way to go.