Who is Baker Mayfield’s Wife? Everything to Know About Emily Wilkinson

When Did Mayfield and Wilkinson Get Married?

Six months after their first date, they got engaged and the next year, they got married. Wilkinson showed excitement a week before the wedding in an Instagram post, but clearly, Mayfield himself was ecstatic, too. The two got hitched at a ranch in Malibu in the summer.

The Heisman Trophy winner invited various teammates to the wedding and even made several of them ushers. On July 6th, 2019, the two said their vows and made the thing official. It took them a year to plan everything, but every minute was worth it.

Wilkinson sported a gorgeous white ball gown for her wedding day and her solitaire diamond engagement ring. For the reception, she showed her fun side and threw on a pair of sneakers for the dance floor. Mayfield wore a blue suit and Allen Edmond dress shoes (a Mayfield tradition).

Songs such as Train’s “Marry Me” and John Legend’s “All of Me” were played for the procession. The 350 guests attending the wedding witnessed the pair exchange traditional vows and dance the night away.