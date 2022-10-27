Who is Baker Mayfield’s Wife? Everything to Know About Emily Wilkinson

Who Is Baker Mayfield?

Mayfield is currently the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

Born on April 14th, 1995, Mayfield started strong in college when he played for Texas Tech and the University of Oklahoma. In his final year of college ball, he received the Heisman Trophy, the greatest award a college football player can receive.

He was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. In his first game, he broke a 19-game losing streak for the Browns, and in his first year, he surpassed the rookie record for touchdowns previously set by Peyton Manning. Then, in 2020, the man led the Browns to their first playoff game in almost 20 years.

Soon after, though, conflict arose, and the team traded for Deshaun Watson, effectively kicking him to the curb. He became a free agent, and all seemed lost. But for the 2022 season, the Panthers picked him up. He won his first game with the Panthers against the New Orleans Saints on September 25th, 2022.