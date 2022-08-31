Learning to Care For Themselves and Each Other

In May 2022, Emma confessed that she was struggling as the primary caretaker of both her husband and her children following his diagnosis. “I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” she told The Bump at the time. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health. And it served no one in my family.”

Explaining that someone told her that “when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” the Big Breakfast star revealed that she decided to “mother” herself through exercise. “It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall. I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”