Garrett Hedlund

Following her second engagement to Peters, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Roberts moved on with the Country Strong actor. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us of the relationship in March 2019.

Us broke the news in June 2020 that Roberts was pregnant with their first child. The couple welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020.

One year after their baby’s arrival, Us confirmed that the duo had decided to part ways. In Touch first broke the news.