2020

As part of coronavirus protocols for season 29, Slater and Farber were forced to live separately. “It’s so funny, when our amazing producers told us, ‘OK, so we have some news for you, you’re going to have to be quarantined separately,’ I laughed,” the British dancer told Entertainment Tonight in August. “I was nervous, so I just started laughing.”

During an interview with Us, Slater added: “Obviously, we’ve lived together pre-COVID during the season and we never really fight. We don’t really argue that much. We get frustrated, but, not at each other, like, I will witness him get frustrated about choreographing something and I’ll try to help. … We have very different choreographing sort of styles and sometimes I’ll want to use him [and ask], ‘Can I try to step out with you in the lounge?’”