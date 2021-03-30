Love Lives

Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary’s Low-Key Romance: A Timeline

By
Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary's Low-Key Romance: A Timeline
 imageSPACE/Shutterstock; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
8
3 / 8
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

December 2018

Fun and festive! The Favourite actress threw a roller-skating holiday party with the Haim sisters — and didn’t hold back on the PDA with McCary. “They stood right next to the stage in their skates for all of Haim’s set, dancing together and singing along,” a source revealed, adding that the pair were “attached at the hip” the whole night. “At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated it and she excitedly followed. They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

Back to top