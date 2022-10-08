January 2022

In addition to welcoming their daughter, Jean, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple also birthed a production company called Fruit Tree. Their first film, When You Finish Saving the World, made its debut at Sundance Film Festival. During a virtual panel after the premiere, the Cruella star and her husband explained why they wanted to produce.

“As an actor, you usually just go with what comes to you and you’re at the mercy of the process,” Stone said. “We don’t want to say we just want to make things — that sounds trite. Because we have these longstanding relationships, we thought it would be amazing to support these people in a more meaningful way than just being a cog.”

Their first film was written and directed by Stone’s Zombieland costar Jesse Eisenberg, and McCary revealed that they’re both friends with the Social Network star. McCary added during the panel, “We’re very close with him and want to be working with people that we love and trust.”