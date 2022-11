1994

The Emmy winner met Bonham Carter in 1994 when they both starred in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The Northern Ireland native was also the director of the film.

“I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” Thompson told The New Yorker of Branagh in November 2022 hinting that her husband’s affair took place at that time. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”