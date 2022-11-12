Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exes

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

By
Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh’s Relationship Timeline- The Way They Were 298
 Shutterstock
6
6 / 6
podcast

1995

Branagh and Thompson decided to divorce after six years, citing their work schedules as the reason.

The Golden Globe winner noted in February 2018 that her emotional scene in the classic Christmas film was inspired by her own personal experience.

 “That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” Thompson said during a fundraiser for the Tricycle Theatre at the time. “I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So, I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me. Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”

See Full Gallery