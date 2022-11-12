1995

Branagh and Thompson decided to divorce after six years, citing their work schedules as the reason.

The Golden Globe winner noted in February 2018 that her emotional scene in the classic Christmas film was inspired by her own personal experience.

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” Thompson said during a fundraiser for the Tricycle Theatre at the time. “I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So, I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me. Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”