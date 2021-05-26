August 2015

The duo got engaged at home in Los Angeles, after Esmail presented his bride-to-be with the aforementioned fake newspaper. Rossum had previously expressed her desire to walk down the aisle a second time (she was married to Justin Siegel from 2008 to 2010). “I hope I do,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “Honestly, I was so young, I don’t think I knew what marriage meant. My parents were never married, and I was teased in school and called a bastard. So the idea of marriage as safety forever was idealized in my head, and we rushed into it.”