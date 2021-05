June 2014

When the couple’s first project together premiered, the Mystic River star shared her thoughts on love at first sight with Refinery29. “I believe in pheromones and hormones, and I believe you could be happy with a number of people,” she said, adding that she didn’t want to be with someone like Long’s character in the film. “I mean, I like dirty, hyper-intelligent people — but not douchebags.”