Who Is Hosting the Emmys 2022? Everything Kenan Thompson Has Said About Hosting

Everything Kenan Thompson Has Said About Hosting the Emmys
On the Tone of His Emmys Jokes

“You know, I’m not going out there like hurting anybody’s feelings for the sake of other people laughing,” he told Deadline in September. “We’re supposed to all be laughing together, even that person the joke is about.”

Thompson continued, “This being a roasting opportunity kind of night, a lot of people expect to hear that.” Thompson said his approach is “more so about the zeitgeist about what’s going on, maybe like the jokes are about the shows or the different platforms. Because it’s bigger than a famous person who’s having a moment, because it’s a room full of famous people.”

