Trend alert! The 2022 Emmy Awards looked like a winter wonderland as some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks sported white suits on the red carpet.

Every year, there’s an unspoken fashion theme during awards season. This year, a handful of stars decided to go against the traditional black tux route, opting for vibrant white looks that brightened the ceremony and our screens — and we can’t get enough.

Seth Rogen arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, wearing a crisp three-piece tuxedo. The look featured a glossy blazer and tailored pants. The Knocked Up star, 40, paired the look with shiny black loafers, giving the ensemble a nice contrast. In addition to proving he’s a fashionable force to be reckoned with, Rogen is being celebrated for his acting skills. The Canada native is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of Rand Gauthier in Pam & Tommy.

Andrew Garfield played it cool, opting for a design by Zenga. The 39-year-old Spider-Man star’s outfit featured a classic button-up, which he wore open and paired with straight-leg pants. Garfield gave the look some added pizazz with silver-rimmed sunglasses and a watch that was equipped with a brown leather strap. The California native is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role as Detective Jeb Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven.

Nicholas Braun added some glitz to his all-white outfit, sporting a jewel-adorned dress shirt under his ivory blazer, which came from Dior. “He’s a new designer, but he does a nice job,” the Succession star, 34, joked while talking about his look with Loni Love in an interview for E! News. Making the moment even more special, Braun attended the ceremony with his mother, Elizabeth Lyle.

The hit HBO series is up for 25 awards, including Best Drama Series. Braun is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Keep scrolling to see more men in white at the 2022 Emmys: