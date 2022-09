BTS of ‘SVU’

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Facetimed his daughter in New York City from the Backstage Creations Giving Suite to pick out SpiritHoods faux fur coats and robes. The suite, which benefitted the Television Academy Foundation, also let stars scan their faces to create their custom action heroes via the Hasbro Selfie Series and enjoy drinks at the Mude Functional Drinks bar.