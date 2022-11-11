Who Is Kevin Hart’s Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish

Did Kevin Hart Cheat on Eniko Parrish?

In September 2017, Hart took to Instagram explaining he had a “bad error in judgment” in a cryptic video where he suggested he was a target of extortion and apologized to his wife and kids.

The news hit headlines and the public later discovered what had allegedly occurred: A secretly filmed explicit video and photos taken in Las Vegas of Hart and model Montia Sabbag were being used to extort the actor. The request was reportedly for $10 million, as per Hart’s Netflix docuseries.

Fast-forward three months, and he finally admitted to his infidelity in an interview with the Breakfast Club.

Parrish learned of her husband’s infidelity through an anonymous direct message on Instagram, a story she shared on her husband’s Netflix special. “They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman,” she revealed. “I was about seven to eight months pregnant… I opened my phone and immediately just lost it.”

The two admit it was a tumultuous time, but they stuck together through it, with son Kenzo Kash arriving in November of that year. In fact, the baby was the reason Parrish didn’t bail out of the marriage after learning about her husband’s indiscretions.

Parrish said she believes in second chances and is all about “forgiveness.” But she will only offer that forgiveness two times — three strikes, and Hart is out.