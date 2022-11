Do Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Have Any Kids?

They do! The comedian welcomed his two oldest kids with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart: Heaven Leigh was born in 2005, and their son Hendrix followed in 2007.

As we mentioned, Parrish was far along in her pregnancy with son Kenzo when the cheating scandal came to light. Baby boy Kenzo Kash Hart was born in November 2017.

A baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart, was born on September 29, 2020. This was the couple’s second child and Hart’s fourth.