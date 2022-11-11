Who Is Kevin Hart’s Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish

How Did Kevin Hart Meet Eniko Parrish?

The 2019 Netflix docuseries Don’t F**K This Up follows the comedian and CEO over a span of a year, giving viewers a first-hand look behind the scenes into his hectic life as an entertainer, husband and father.

In it, Parrish reflects on their first meeting at a D.C. nightclub in 2009, and details how Hart went to the DJ booth to serenade her. She recalls how the attraction between the two was instant.

“One thing led to another, and it just happened,” she said. “We couldn’t resist each other. It was nonstop.”

While the two met in 2009, their first public appearance as a couple wasn’t until 2011, after Hart’s divorce from his first wife, Torrei Hart, was finalized in 2010.

In his Netflix special, he sets the record straight, “The biggest misconception is that Eniko was the home-wrecker. This woman came in and destroyed this man’s family,” he said. “Reality is, I was done with my first marriage. We were done. In separate homes.”