Who Is Kevin Hart’s Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish

What Did Eniko Parrish Say About Kevin Hart’s Crash?

September 1, 2019, changed Hart’s life, thanks to a terrible car crash. As a passenger in his own blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, he was injured when the vehicle crashed through a wooden fence on Mulholland Highway and down a ditch in a Calabasas neighborhood. The driver? His producer friend Jared Black, who suffered a back injury.

The prolific actor and comedian was left with severe back injuries and rushed into emergency surgery. The other passenger, Rebecca Broxterman walked away with mild injuries.

In a later interview with Men’s Health, Parrish said that her husband became a different man after the accident, and he’s been more present within their family, making up for lost time while he was working.