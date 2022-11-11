Who Is Kevin Hart’s Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish

When Did Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Get Married?

The Ride Along actor proposed to his lady love on her 30th birthday, August 19, 2014.

“On this perfect day I chose to make the most perfect decision,” Hart professes in a video clip of the proposal shared by Parrish on Instagram in which she wrote, “I said YES!!!!! To the most amazing man in the world.”

Hart and Parrish got married in August 2016 in Santa Barbara, California. The ceremony followed a two-year engagement, and Hart’s children from his first marriage, Heaven and Hendrix, were in attendance to support their dad.

At the time, Hart was 37, and his beautiful bride was 31.