Who Is Kevin Hart’s Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish

Who Attempted To Extort Kevin Hart?

Sabbag was accused of extorting the actor, but spoke out about the incident in a press conference, explaining that while she and Hart did have an intimate relationship, she made zero financial demands.

In May 2018, an arrest was made in the extortion case. Jonathan Todd Jackson, a former close friend of Hart’s, was charged with one felony count each of extortion by threatening letter and attempted extortion, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson would later plead not guilty, but according to the Netflix documentary, three charges against him were dropped by December of 2019.