Who Is Kevin Hart’s Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish

Who Is Eniko Parrish?

Eniko Hart was born on August 18, 1984, in Baltimore, Maryland. Both of her parents are of Jamaican heritage, and she grew up to become an aspiring model and actress.

Aside from being the superstar comedian’s wife, she is currently a model and social media influencer. She has an impressive 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

Parrish got her big break walking the runway in the 2013 BET TV series Rip the Runway, a program that focused on fashion and music hosted by Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child.

Together, Parrish and Hart partnered with Fabletics, the affordable fitness apparel line co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, releasing two lines of activewear with the brand. Their latest collection, dubbed “Wanderer,” is a nature-inspired line of activewear. The unisex collection was inspired by the couple’s love for working out while outdoors.