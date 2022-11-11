Who Is Kevin Hart’s Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish

Will Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Have Any More Kids?

Expanding the family doesn’t seem to be in the cards — for now, at least. In June 2021, the Grudge Match actor joked to Entertainment Tonight about the prospect of adding more children to the family, saying it’s “loud enough” around the house already.

He continued to say, “We’re in a good place, a family of six and a couple of dogs, it’s a lot going on right now,” he said. “I say that jokingly but, you know, look, if it’s what the universe calls for and it’s what we’ve decided, then it is what it is.”

He also said that he and Eniko are in love with being parents and with the little ones currently in their lives — two teens and two toddlers.