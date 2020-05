March 2012

Iglesias echoed Kournikova’s sentiments on marriage in a March 2012 interview with Parade, saying, “I’ve never really thought [it] would make a difference. Maybe it’s because I come from divorced parents, but I don’t think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it’s not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you’re a good parent, period.”