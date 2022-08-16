August 2019
A decade after he and Gayheart made headlines for their leaked nude bathtub video, Dane said he wasn’t ashamed of the 2009 footage. “I didn’t regret it,” he told Glamour of the infamous video, which also featured another woman. “I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It’s my life experience and I am at peace with all of it.”
He continued, "I often think about that answer I gave [in 2014 calling it a regret]. And looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not. Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong. … We were just three people taking a bath."