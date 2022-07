Adrienne Bailon

Unlike Kyle, Mauricio and Dorit, Garcelle’s former The Real cohost Adrienne Bailon did not find Erika’s behavior funny.

“I think it would’ve been a very different situation had we seen that go down!” the Cheetah Girls actress told E! on Wednesday, July 6. “That’s completely unacceptable and I feel so sorry for him.” She added that Erika “should be so embarrassed.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.